Republic Media Network Launches R4Sports – The Winning Streak Presented by Maruti Suzuki

First Time in the History of News – Anthem of India’s Biggest Sports Property Premieres Today at 5:30 PM Across the Network.

For the first time in the history of news, Republic Media Network today launches R4Sports – The Winning Streak, presented by Maruti Suzuki — India’s biggest sports property ever created on a news platform. This landmark initiative kicks off tonight with the exclusive premiere of the R4Sports Anthem at 5:30 PM, airing across Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic Bangla, Republic Kannada, and Republic Digital.

The anthem is more than just music — it is a rallying cry to unite India’s sporting spirit, inspire the next generation, and celebrate heroes beyond cricket. It marks the beginning of a six-month celebration of grit, resilience, and the untold journeys that define sporting greatness.

Running from July to December, R4Sports – The Winning Streak will present an unmatched line-up of original programming: Chasing Gold (6-part athlete docuseries), Guiding Stars (5-part series on iconic coaches), Sporting States (3-part showcase of India’s sports hubs), and Fields of Excellence (5-part series on top sports academies). The journey will culminate in December with the Republic Sports Summit — a landmark event honouring excellence and shaping India’s multi-sport future.

A Republic Media Network spokesperson said: “Launching the R4Sports Anthem marks a historic moment for news television. For the first time, a network has created a sports property of this scale and ambition. With Maruti Suzuki as our presenting sponsor, we are building a platform that celebrates India’s champions and inspires the next generation to dream beyond boundaries.”

With the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics ahead, R4Sports – The Winning Streak is more than just a property — it is a movement to redefine India’s sporting identity and unite the nation through the power of sport.