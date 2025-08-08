Republic Media Network Launches R4Sports – The Winning Streak Presented by Maruti Suzuki

Updated 8 August 2025 at 16:11 IST
First Time in the History of News – Anthem of India’s Biggest Sports Property Premieres Today at 5:30 PM Across the Network.
For the first time in the history of news, Republic Media Network today launches R4Sports – The Winning Streak, presented by Maruti Suzuki — India’s biggest sports property ever created on a news platform. This landmark initiative kicks off tonight with the exclusive premiere of the R4Sports Anthem at 5:30 PM, airing across Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic Bangla, Republic Kannada, and Republic Digital.
The anthem is more than just music — it is a rallying cry to unite India’s sporting spirit, inspire the next generation, and celebrate heroes beyond cricket. It marks the beginning of a six-month celebration of grit, resilience, and the untold journeys that define sporting greatness.
Running from July to December, R4Sports – The Winning Streak will present an unmatched line-up of original programming: Chasing Gold (6-part athlete docuseries), Guiding Stars (5-part series on iconic coaches), Sporting States (3-part showcase of India’s sports hubs), and Fields of Excellence (5-part series on top sports academies). The journey will culminate in December with the Republic Sports Summit — a landmark event honouring excellence and shaping India’s multi-sport future.
A Republic Media Network spokesperson said: “Launching the R4Sports Anthem marks a historic moment for news television. For the first time, a network has created a sports property of this scale and ambition. With Maruti Suzuki as our presenting sponsor, we are building a platform that celebrates India’s champions and inspires the next generation to dream beyond boundaries.”
With the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics ahead, R4Sports – The Winning Streak is more than just a property — it is a movement to redefine India’s sporting identity and unite the nation through the power of sport.
The network also extended its thanks to its partners, including Nutrition Partner NECC, State Partners Uttar Pradesh Government and Madhya Pradesh Government, and supported by Sponsors: Sports Authority of India, Fit India, and Khelo India.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 8 August 2025 at 15:33 IST