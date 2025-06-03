Rishi Sunak Erupts in Celebration As RCB Strikes, Dismisses Punjab's Prabhsimran Singh

Ahmedabad: Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was seen enthusiastically cheering for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from the stands during the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Sunak's excitement peaked when RCB claimed their second wicket, dismissing Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh as he attempted a big shot.

Prabhsimran Singh, who had been playing well, lost his wicket in the 9th over. He was caught by Bhuvneshwar Kumar off a delivery from Pandya.

Punjab Kings, chasing 191 against RCB, made an explosive start, surpassing the 50-run mark within five overs without losing a wicket. Just as the situation seemed tense for RCB and its fans, Pandya provided a crucial breakthrough for Bangalore.

Attempting to relieve the pressure while chasing 191, Prabhsimran Singh misjudged a slower delivery at 80.9 kph aimed at the middle stump. Opting for a big shot, he ended up getting caught by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Punjab Kings lost their second wicket at 72 runs.