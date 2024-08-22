sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | PM Modi in Poland | US Elections | Mpox |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Rookie Bo Nix wins Broncos' starting QB job over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson

Published 21:46 IST, August 22nd 2024

Rookie Bo Nix wins Broncos' starting QB job over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson

The Denver Broncos' unconventional quarterback competition concluded Wednesday with one final plot twist when coach Sean Payton walked up to his QBs during warmups and informed them that rookie Bo Nix had won the starting job.“

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rookie Bo Nix wins Broncos’ starting QB job over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson
Rookie Bo Nix wins Broncos’ starting QB job over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:46 IST, August 22nd 2024