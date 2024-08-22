Published 10:07 IST, August 22nd 2024
Rookie Bo Nix wins Broncos’ starting QB job over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson
Rookie Bo Nix was informed Wednesday that he'd won the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback job. That means he'll be the 14th different player to start at QB.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday in Denver | Image: Bo Nix
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
10:07 IST, August 22nd 2024