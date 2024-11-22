sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Ruben Amorim declares himself 'the right guy' to turn Man United around, says he is dreamer.

Published 23:23 IST, November 22nd 2024

Ruben Amorim declares himself 'the right guy' to turn Man United around, says he is dreamer.

New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim declared himself a “dreamer” on Friday and said he can succeed where so many have failed before him by reviving the storied English soccer team.“

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ruben Amorim declares himself ‘the right guy’
Ruben Amorim declares himself ‘the right guy’ | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

23:21 IST, November 22nd 2024