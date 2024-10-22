sb.scorecardresearch
  • Rugby league convert Joseph Sua'ali'i in Wallabies squad for tour of Britain and Ireland

Published 21:37 IST, October 22nd 2024

Rugby league convert Joseph Sua'ali'i in Wallabies squad for tour of Britain and Ireland

Rugby league convert Joseph Sua'ali'i featured in the Australia squad named on Tuesday for the four-test tour of Britain and Ireland next month.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Joseph Sua’ali’i
Samoa’s Joseph Sua’ali’i in action during the Rugby League World Cup quarterfinal match between Tonga and Samoa at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England, | Image: AP Photo
  • 2 min read
