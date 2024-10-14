Published 00:19 IST, October 14th 2024
Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya smashes world record by nearly 2 minutes at Chicago Marathon
Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya smashed the world record by nearly two minutes at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, winning in 2:09:56.The 30-year-old broke the world record set by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopian in 2:11:53 at the 2023 Berlin Marathon.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya smashes world record by nearly 2 minutes at Chicago Marathon | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:19 IST, October 14th 2024