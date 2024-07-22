sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 18:30 IST, July 22nd 2024

Schauffele Moves Into Elite Category With 2 Majors In 2 Months

The only company Xander Schauffele kept at the start of the season was his name mentioned among the best players who had yet to win a major.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele of the United States poses with the Claret Jug trophy after winning the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

18:28 IST, July 22nd 2024