Published 03:37 IST, August 15th 2024

Season-ending injuries to Christian Clark and CJ Baxter leave Longhorns short at running back

No. 4 Texas has lost a second running back to a season-ending injury, leaving Jaydon Blue as the only scholarship player with significant experience at the position as the Longhorns enter the Southeastern Conference.

CJ Baxter
CJ Baxter | Image: AP
