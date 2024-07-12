sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:39 IST, July 12th 2024

Serena Williams hosts an ESPY awards show celebrating landmark year for women’s sports

Led by host Serena Williams, The ESPYS celebrated a landmark year for women’s sports, with Simone Biles, A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Dawn Staley and JuJu Watkins among the honorees on Thursday nigh at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Serena Williams
Serena Williams emcee's the ESPY awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
