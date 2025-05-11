'Ghatiya desh ne fir...' Shikhar Dhawan’s Fiery Post on Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took to social media platform X to express his anguish following Pakistan's ceasefire violation on Sunday. Cricketer made a bold statement that quickly grabbed social media attention.

Shikhar Dhawan Tweets on Pakistan Ceasefire Violation

Dhawan wrote, "Ghatiya desh ne fir apna ghatiyapan poori duniya ke aage dikha diya," condemning Pakistan's ceasefire violation in strong words. His post came after reports of Pakistan violating the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) on May 10 escalating tension between the two nations.

Pakistan's violation led to heavy shelling in border areas, raising concerns over the stability of diplomatic efforts.

Shikhar Dhawan Post on Pakistan Ceasefire Violation

Social Media Erupts in Reactions

Dhawan’s tweet quickly gained traction online amassing over 1.3M views and counting. Social media discussions intensified as the tweet goes viral, leading to heated exchanges between supporters and critics in comment section.

Dhawan's tweet resonates with many over repeated ceasefire violations by the neighboring country. While his words were emotionally charged, they reflect a sentiment echoed by many following the latest tensions between India and Pakistan.