Published 14:46 IST, August 24th 2024

Shohei Ohtani hits walk-off grand slam to join 40-40 club, lift Dodgers past Rays 7-3

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, game-winning grand slam in the ninth inning for his 40th home run after earlier stealing his 40th base , lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Los Angeles | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
