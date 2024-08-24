Published 14:46 IST, August 24th 2024
Shohei Ohtani hits walk-off grand slam to join 40-40 club, lift Dodgers past Rays 7-3
Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, game-winning grand slam in the ninth inning for his 40th home run after earlier stealing his 40th base , lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.
- SportFit
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Los Angeles | Image: AP
