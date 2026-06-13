Shooting Legend Jaspal Rana's Last Rites Performed At Manikarnika Ghat In Varanasi

Indian shooting legend and coach Jaspal Rana's last rites were performed at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi on Saturday. Jaspal Rana, a Dronacharya Award-winning coach and Arjuna Award and Padma Shri awardee shooter, passed away in New Delhi on Friday after battling health complications. He was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, South Delhi, where he breathed his last. The 49-year-old's mortal remains were first taken to his Dehradun residence on Friday night, and from there were brought to Manikarnika Ghat on Saturday.



Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's son, Pankaj Singh, also gave his shoulder to Rana's mortal remains.



One of India's most decorated shooters, Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than three decades. He remains India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won an extraordinary 15 medals -- nine gold, four silver and two bronze -- across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games.



His achievements extended well beyond the Commonwealth stage. Rana secured four gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, including a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and a historic haul of three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games.

Advertisement



At the 1994 World Shooting Championships in Milan, he clinched gold while setting a record score. He also equalled the world record in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event with an aggregate score of 590 during the 2006 Doha Asian Games.



Known for his grit and determination, Rana famously won three gold medals in Doha despite competing with a high fever, a feat that remains one of the most celebrated achievements in Indian shooting history.

Advertisement



After retiring from competition, Rana devoted himself to coaching and talent development. As a junior national coach, he identified and nurtured several future stars, including Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary.