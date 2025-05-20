Olympian Manu Bhaker Shares Dreamy Pictures From Her Goa Trip With Friends, Echoing 'Dil Chahta Hai' Vibes

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker recently lit up the social media sphere with a bunch of images from her Goa trip. The exciting images which showed her laid-back and goofy persona, and her fans are loving it. Bhaker had gone on her first-ever girls trip to Goa and took her break from doing things that a champion does. The images gave a deep dive into her enjoying the vibes and soaking in the fun with some of her closest friends, and captured the ultimate 'Dil Chahta Hai' moment.

Manu Bhaker Captures Serene Moments from Her Escape to Goa with Peers

Manu Bhaker made a name for herself and shone brightly at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. The Haryana-based athlete made history after capturing two bronze medals in the 10m pistol events. India's biggest shooting star has been a determined personality, which allowed her to become one of the most successful Indian shooters at a young age.

On Instagram, Bhaker shared photos from her recent trip to Goa with her friends. From sipping in the coconut water and enjoying some delicacies to flaunting their goofy grins, her trip perfectly encapsulated the vibe of the 2001 Rom-Com Indian classic, Dil Chahta Hia. Bhaker shared it with a sweet caption on social media as she looked back on the memories she made with her loved ones on their first Goa trip together.

"Dil Chahta Hai another girls trip with my gang! First trip with them, made so many memories. Sharing the Goa dump here," Bhaker captioned the post on Instagram.

Manu Bhaker Set To Be In Action At Munich

Speaking of competitive action, Manu Bhaker is expected to be on her game face once again soon. The Olympian has been named in the 23-member contingent that will be representing India at the Pistol/Rifle ISSF World Cup in Munich, beginning June 08, 2025.