Indian Paralympic shooter Manisha Narwal has been a testament to brilliance in air pistol shooting.

One of his biggest proponents has been the power of his family and coach, whose collective effort has helped him reach new heights and has also emerged as an inspiration to aspiring athletes who aim to attain greatness on a global stage.

The Paralympic gold medalist shooter has recently reflected upon his journey that forged his career in air pistol shooting.

Para Pistol Shooter Manish Narwal Credits Family and Guru For Support

Manish Narwal, the Indian Paralympic air pistol shooter, recently opened up about his journey to pursuing air pistol shooting. He signified the importance of receiving support from his parents and credited them for his success in the sport.

Advertisement

The Indian para shooter also credited his success to his coach, saying that his support has helped him reach the position he is now.

“The biggest support is from the parents. And it is mostly from the parents. Then it is from the Guru. So, God had such a desire. The parents' support was good, the coach's support was good, because of which I was able to reach here,” Manish Narwal said during an appearance on Republic TV's 'Proud to be Indian' program.

Advertisement

Para Medalist Also Signifies Elder Brother's Role In Life

Manish Narwal also highlighted the role of his elder brother Manjeet Singh in his life and how he saw him as a father figure. He added that following his passing in 2022, because of a road accident, he was under immense pressure while performing at the World Cup in Dubai.

"The elder brother has a big role in life. And in childhood, the father goes out of the house to earn money. But you get to learn a lot from the elder brother. And, he was not a brother. As you said, fathers are like big brothers. And, in the village, if I tell you the reality, I am also connected to the village.

"When I used to go to the village, the elder brother used to sit on his shoulders and used to take me around the village. So, when he died, I felt a lot of pressure. And, at that time, I had the World Cup in Dubai. And, I spent the World Cup in shock," Narwal added.

Manish Narwal competes in the SH1 category because of nerve damage in his right shoulder, which has affected movement in his right arm.

The Paralympic air pistol shooter from Ballabgarh, Faridabad, has bagged illustrious achievements in the Asian Para Games. Narwal clinched the gold medal in the P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol event and a silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Free Pistol event at the 2018 Games in Jakarta. He also won a bronze in the 2022 Hangzhou Games.