Published 11:29 IST, July 20th 2024

Shubhankar Sharma hangs by a thread; Woods, McIlroy exit as Lowry leads at Open

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma brought to the fore his fighting abilities and was hanging by a thread following birdies on the 15th and 16th holes in the second round of the 152nd Open here on Friday. He finished with a round of 1-over 72 and was 6-over for two rounds.