Published 15:26 IST, July 1st 2024

Simone Biles secures third trip to the Olympics after breezing to victory at U.S. trials

Simone Biles is heading back to the Olympics and the white-hot spotlight that comes with it. The gymnastics superstar earned a third trip to her sport's biggest stage by cruising to victory at the U.S. Olympic trials on Sunday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
