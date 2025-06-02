Singapore National Swimming Championships: Srihari Nataraj Sets The Best Indian Time In Freestyle

Singapore: Indian swimmer Sriharj Natraj timed an incredible Indian time of 1:48.66s in the 200 m freestyle, winning the 20th Singapore National Swimming Championships on Monday. The 24-year-old Indian swimmer broke the record set by Sajan Prakash in 2021, which was achieved in a time of 1:49.73s minutes, securing the top podium spot.

However, Nataraj's 200m freestyle time does not officially count as a national record since, in swimming, the national records are only recognised when set at the National Aquatics Championships, which stands as the fastest-ever time recorded by an Indian in the event at any competition.

Nataraj has represented India at the Commonwealth Games 2002 in Birmingham, UK, where he won the silver medal in 100m backstroke freestyle. Therefore, he is primarily known for his backstroke swimming, which showcases his versatility in the sprint events.

In his first CWG final at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Tokyo Olympian Srihari timed his 100m swim in 54.31s.