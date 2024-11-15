sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Snooker player Mark King banned for 5 years for fixing match and providing inside information

Published 19:01 IST, November 15th 2024

Snooker player Mark King banned for 5 years for fixing match and providing inside information

Mark King, an English snooker player, was found guilty of match-fixing and giving inside information in the most recent corruption scandal to plague the sport, and he was given a five-year ban on Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mark King
A Dec. 2, 2019 file photo of snooker player Mark King issued on Friday Nov. 15, 2024. | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

19:01 IST, November 15th 2024