Published 19:01 IST, November 15th 2024
Snooker player Mark King banned for 5 years for fixing match and providing inside information
Mark King, an English snooker player, was found guilty of match-fixing and giving inside information in the most recent corruption scandal to plague the sport, and he was given a five-year ban on Friday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A Dec. 2, 2019 file photo of snooker player Mark King issued on Friday Nov. 15, 2024. | Image: AP
19:01 IST, November 15th 2024