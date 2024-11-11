sb.scorecardresearch
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Its Up To The Owner Shad Khan To Figure Out What Is A with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Published 23:24 IST, November 11th 2024

Its Up To The Owner Shad Khan To Figure Out What Is A with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Something, maybe everything, is amiss with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s up to owner Shad Khan to figure out what and why. It could happen soon.Khan’s new superyacht, the Kismet, currently is docked along the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson and Quarterback Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson and Quarterback Trevor Lawrence | Image: AP
22:53 IST, November 11th 2024