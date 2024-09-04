sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:27 IST, September 4th 2024

Steelers sign longtime defensive tackle Cam Heyward to new 3-year deal that runs through 2026

Cam Heyward will get a chance to finish his career where it started. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle has signed a three-year contract that runs through the 2026 season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Cameron Heyward
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Orchard Park, NY. | Image: AP
