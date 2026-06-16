Sumit Mukherjee, Anil Padhye, Rajeshwar Tiwari And Kiran Nadar To Lead India At 5th Bonus Asia Cup Bridge Championships 2026

India will field its strongest-ever contingent across the Men's, Women's, Mixed and Senior categories at the 5th Bonus Asia Cup Bridge Championships 2026, scheduled to be held from 21–27 June 2026 at the Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon, Goa.

Organised by the Bridge Federation of India (BFI), the apex governing body for contract bridge in India recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the prestigious continental championship will bring together 46 elite teams representing the finest bridge-playing nations from Asia and Oceania in what promises to be one of the most competitive editions in the tournament's history.

The Indian contingent will feature some of the country's most accomplished international stars, including Sumit Mukherjee, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Anil Padhye, Sukamal Das, Kiran Nadar, Monica Jajoo, Puja Batra, Sayantan Kushari, Sagnik Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasad Keni, President of the Bridge Federation of India, said: "We are incredibly proud of the teams representing India on home soil. The Asia Cup brings together the very best bridge players from across the continent, and India is fielding strong teams across every category. With experienced champions, Asian Games medallists, emerging young talent and the guidance of our national coaches, we are confident that our players will compete at the highest level. Hosting an event of this magnitude reinforces India's growing stature as a global centre for intellectual sports and mind games."

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India's rise as a major force in international bridge was firmly established at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where the nation secured its first-ever Asian Games gold medal in bridge through the legendary partnership of Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar, who captured the Men's Pairs title. Their historic achievement remains one of the defining moments in Indian bridge and continues to inspire the current generation of national players.

The Indian challenge this year will be spearheaded by 2018 Asian Games bronze medallists Sumit Mukherjee and Rajeshwar Tiwari, members of India's Men's Team at Jakarta. The contingent also features Asian Games bronze medallist Kiran Nadar, one of India's most decorated bridge players, who will partner long-time teammate B. Satyanarayana in the Mixed Teams category.

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A two-time World Bridge Championship quarterfinalist and captain of the iconic Formidables team, Kiran Nadar remains one of the most respected figures in international bridge. India's Mixed Teams challenge will further be strengthened by experienced international campaigners Rajeev Khandelwal, Himani Khandelwal and other accomplished players with extensive international exposure.

India's Seniors category will be anchored by distinguished veterans including Anil Padhye, Sukamal Das, Anand Samant, Rajesh Dalal and Subhash Gupta, bringing together decades of competitive experience and international success. In the Women's division, Monica Jajoo and Jesal Dabriwala, along with Puja Batra and Asha Sharma, will lead India's challenge with their proven partnership understanding and defensive precision.

The championship has attracted some of the biggest names in Asian bridge, including:

* Chuancheng Ju (China) – Multiple-time Asian champion renowned for tactical precision and aggressive bidding.

* Chizuno Saito (Japan) – One of Japan's most respected bridge leaders and international representatives.

* Chung Jen-Chien (Chinese Taipei) – Consistent international performer known for exceptional partnership systems.

* Fraser Rew (Australia) – Australian Open Playoff champion and leading international competitor.

* Seongseok Kang (Korea) – Veteran international player with extensive World Bridge Series experience.

* Haocheng Wang (China Women's Team) – Leader of one of Asia's strongest women's bridge programmes.

These international stars, alongside powerhouse teams from China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Australia, Korea, Thailand, Hong Kong China, Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand and the Middle East, ensure a world-class level of competition throughout the week.

The championship programme will feature Men's, Women's, Mixed and Senior Team Championships, together with prestigious Open, Women's, Mixed and Senior Pairs Championships. The tournament will conclude with the popular Friendship Pairs Event on 27 June, bringing together players, non-playing captains and coaches in a celebration of international friendship and sportsmanship.

The 5th Bonus Asia Cup Bridge Championships 2026 is being conducted with the recognition and support of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, and the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The championship is co-sponsored by Bonus Parksons Cartamundi, India's leading playing card manufacturer.

About the Bridge Federation of India