sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Tatís homers, Cease strikes out 10 as Padres blank Giants 5-0

Published 14:44 IST, September 14th 2024

Tatís homers, Cease strikes out 10 as Padres blank Giants 5-0

Fernando Tatís Jr. hit a two-run homer, Dylan Cease struck out 10 in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on Friday night.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Michael King, Manny Machado and David Peralta help Padres send Pirates to 9th straight loss, 3-0
Michael King, Manny Machado and David Peralta help Padres send Pirates to 9th straight loss, 3-0 | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:44 IST, September 14th 2024