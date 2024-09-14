Published 14:44 IST, September 14th 2024
Tatís homers, Cease strikes out 10 as Padres blank Giants 5-0
Fernando Tatís Jr. hit a two-run homer, Dylan Cease struck out 10 in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on Friday night.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Michael King, Manny Machado and David Peralta help Padres send Pirates to 9th straight loss, 3-0 | Image: AP
