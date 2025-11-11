Taylor Fritz Confident Ahead of ATP Final vs Carlos Alcaraz: 'Beat Him to The Punch'

ATP Final: In hours from now, America's Taylor Fritz would be locking horns with world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the much-awaited ATP final at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. Ahead of the finale, Fritz sounded extremely confident about his prospects. As per Fritz, he has the game to edge the world No. 1. Fritz drew inspiration from the Lavers Cup match where he toppled Alcaraz in straight sets. Fritz believes if he can play aggressively like he did during Lavers Cup, there is a good chance he would win.

‘Was able to beat him to the punch’

“At Laver Cup, I was able to beat him to the punch,” Fritz said on Sunday. “I played extremely aggressively there and took control of a lot of points. That’s the kind of tennis I need to play again," he told reporters before the final.

When it comes to head to head, Fritz trails 1-4.

“He’s been pretty successful doing that the last couple of matches,” Fritz admitted.

“So I’m going to have to serve really well. If I do that, no matter how the rest of the match is going, I can keep myself in it.”

Fritz will rely heavily on his serve. That would be his biggest weapon against the world No. 1. Fritz began his ATP Finals campaign with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over home favourite Lorenzo Musetti.

Not Easy to Edge Alcaraz