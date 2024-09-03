sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Taylor Heinicke goes from watching a documentary about Jim Harbaugh to playing for him with Chargers

Published 12:50 IST, September 3rd 2024

Taylor Heinicke goes from watching a documentary about Jim Harbaugh to playing for him with Chargers

Taylor Heinicke was watching Netflix last Wednesday night when he received a call from Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris that he had been traded to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Taylor Heinicke
Taylor Heinicke and head coach Raheem Morris meet on the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:50 IST, September 3rd 2024