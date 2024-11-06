Published 22:45 IST, November 6th 2024
Team Gods Reign Signs Champions of Gujarat Titans’ esports Tournament
The BGMI roster, comprising Destro, Justin, DeltaPG, NinjaJOD, and coach Robin, achieved combined earnings of approximately INR 2.5 crores ($276,703).
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Team Gods Reign signs champions of Gujarat Titans’ esports tournament; set to compete with India’s most decorated BGMI roster | Image: screengrab
