Published 21:41 IST, January 10th 2025
Tennis Star Jannik Sinner Gets April Date At Sports Court For Appeal Hearing In Doping Case
The World Anti-Doping Agency will appeal Jannik Sinner's suspension from the sport for a minimum of a year to the highest court in sports. On April 16–17, the CAS held a closed-door hearing at its Lausanne headquarters.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Italy’s Jannik Sinner reacts during a press conference ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo
Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner will go to sport's highest court in April for the World Anti-Doping Agency's appeal that seeks to ban him from the sport for at least one year.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday it scheduled a closed-doors hearing on April 16-17 at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.
WADA is challenging a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) not to suspend Sinner for what it judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid last March.
Sinner, who won the U.S. Open in September after details of his case were revealed, is in Melbourne preparing to defend his Australian Open title.
