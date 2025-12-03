'22 Grand Slams? Why not?': Rafael Nadal Insists Current World No. 1 Can Break His Tally Under One Condition

Rafael Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles, in a recent interview, shared that the current world no. 1 can easily break his record.

Carlos Alcaraz, who recently had to pull out of the Davis Cup, has six major titles to his name, including the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open twice. Notably, in January, the player came close to winning the Australian Open; however, he fell short in the quarter-finals. The young Spaniard has already become one of the most dominant players on the tour alongside his Italian rival Jannik Sinner.

ALSO READ- Serena Williams Says She Is Not Coming Back To Tennis

Rafael Nadal Names The Condition That Can Hamper Carlos Alcaraz's Chances

The tennis legend recently sat down for an interview with El Larguero. In the interview, Nadal shared that the possibility of Carlos Alcaraz breaking his grand slam tally did not seem far-fetched.

Advertisement

He shared, "I don’t tend to have high expectations. I’ve always seen him as very good, with the potential to make history in our sport. 22 Grand Slams? Why not? Six is already a lot, and he has a spectacular trajectory."

Rafael Nadal, however, shared that it will only be possible if Carlos Alcaraz manages to remain injury-free. Nadal shared, "The most important thing is that he doesn’t get injured. If you don’t have injuries, I think you also don’t lose confidence in your body, and that keeps you improving."

Advertisement

Nadal Believes Someone Needs To Challenge Sinner-Alcaraz Domination