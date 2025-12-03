Republic World
Updated 3 December 2025 at 15:03 IST

'22 Grand Slams? Why not?': Rafael Nadal Insists Current World No. 1 Can Break His Tally Under One Condition

Carlos Alcaraz has six major titles to his name, including the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open twice.

Tiasha Sarkar
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz | Image: AP

Rafael Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles, in a recent interview, shared that the current world no. 1 can easily break his record.

Carlos Alcaraz, who recently had to pull out of the Davis Cup, has six major titles to his name, including the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open twice. Notably, in January, the player came close to winning the Australian Open; however, he fell short in the quarter-finals. The young Spaniard has already become one of the most dominant players on the tour alongside his Italian rival Jannik Sinner.

Rafael Nadal Names The Condition That Can Hamper Carlos Alcaraz's Chances

The tennis legend recently sat down for an interview with El Larguero. In the interview, Nadal shared that the possibility of Carlos Alcaraz breaking his grand slam tally did not seem far-fetched.

He shared, "I don’t tend to have high expectations. I’ve always seen him as very good, with the potential to make history in our sport. 22 Grand Slams? Why not? Six is already a lot, and he has a spectacular trajectory."

Rafael Nadal, however, shared that it will only be possible if Carlos Alcaraz manages to remain injury-free. Nadal shared, "The most important thing is that he doesn’t get injured. If you don’t have injuries, I think you also don’t lose confidence in your body, and that keeps you improving."

Nadal Believes Someone Needs To Challenge Sinner-Alcaraz Domination

The former tennis player shared that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaros need someone to challenge them to push them to become the best versions of themselves. The duo currently occupies the top two positions in the  PIF ATP rankings. Notably, they have won the last eight major events between them.

