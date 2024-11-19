sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |

Published 14:08 IST, November 19th 2024

A Look At Rafael Nadal's 22 Grand Slam Titles As He Prepares To Retire After The Davis Cup

As Nadal, now 38, gets set to head into retirement after the Davis Cup Final 8 which begins Tuesday with his country, Spain, facing the Netherlands, here is a look at his 22 major triumphs

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rafael Nadal celebrates 2022 Australian Open crown
Rafael Nadal celebrates 2022 Australian Open crown | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

14:08 IST, November 19th 2024