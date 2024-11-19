Published 14:08 IST, November 19th 2024
A Look At Rafael Nadal's 22 Grand Slam Titles As He Prepares To Retire After The Davis Cup
As Nadal, now 38, gets set to head into retirement after the Davis Cup Final 8 which begins Tuesday with his country, Spain, facing the Netherlands, here is a look at his 22 major triumphs
- SportFit
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rafael Nadal celebrates 2022 Australian Open crown | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
14:08 IST, November 19th 2024