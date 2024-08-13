Published 10:27 IST, August 13th 2024
Alexei Popyrin beats Andrey Rublev in straight sets to win National Bank Open men’s singles title
Alexei Popyrin of Australia, who turned pro in 2017, defeated fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2, 6-4 on Monday night to win the National Bank Open men’s singles title.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Alexei Popyrin holds up the winner's trophy after defeating Andrey Rublev in the final of the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament in Montreal | Image: AP
