  • Alexei Popyrin beats Andrey Rublev in straight sets to win National Bank Open men’s singles title

Published 10:27 IST, August 13th 2024

Alexei Popyrin beats Andrey Rublev in straight sets to win National Bank Open men’s singles title

Alexei Popyrin of Australia, who turned pro in 2017, defeated fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2, 6-4 on Monday night to win the National Bank Open men’s singles title.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Alexei Popyrin holds up the winner's trophy after defeating Andrey Rublev in the final of the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament in Montreal | Image: AP
