'Completely Unprofessional' - Aryna Sabalenka Apologises to Coco Gauff For Comments After French Open 2025

Coco Gauff winning the French Open 2025 was a crowning moment for the young American tennis player, as it was her first Roland Garros title. However, there was also some criticism directed the way of her final opponent Aryna Sabalenka. The reason? Many felt she made too many excuses and did not give Gauff the credit she deserved.

Sabalenka mentioned the number of errors she made and how that played a part in her loss, inadvertently undermining her opponent in the process.

But now she has tendered a public and private apology to Gauff, admitting that her comments were ‘completely unprofessional’.

Sabalenka Admits She ‘Lost Control’

The Belarusian also said that she had reached out to Gauff over the matter and that she lost control of herself when speaking.

"That was just completely unprofessional of me. I let my emotions get the better of me. I'm just a human being who's still learning in life. I think we all have those days when we lose control. I wrote to Coco afterwards - not immediately, but recently," Sabalenka told Eurosport Germany.

Sabalenka, it is worth noting, is currently the top-ranked women's tennis player in the world and has won 3 Grand Slams so far in her career.

But she had an error-riddled game against Gauff, committing a massive 70 unforced errors en route to losing the French Open final.

What Had She Said After The Match?

The most troublesome of her comments came when she spoke about how the unforced errors meant she lost the final more than Gauff won it.

"I think she won the match not because she played incredible [but] just because I made all of those mistakes," Sabalenka had said.

Sabalenka has had a tough 2025 so far, having also lost the Australian Open 2025 final to Madison Keys, so that perhaps explains her frustration to her degree.