Updated 29 January 2026 at 16:06 IST
Aryna Sabalenka Cruises into Fourth Consecutive Australian Open Final with Straight-Set Victory Over Elina Svitolina
Aryna Sabalenka beat Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-3 to reach her fourth straight Australian Open final, overcoming a hindrance penalty and extending her winning streak as she chases a third title in four years.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
MELBOURNE, Australia — Not even a point penalty for hindrance could slow Aryna Sabalenka's run to a fourth consecutive Australian Open final.
The top-ranked Sabalenka overpowered Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-3 Thursday night to move within one victory of a third Australian Open title in four years.
Also Read: Australian Open 2026: Jannik Sinner Outclasses Ben Shelton, Sets Up Semi-Final Clash Against Novak Djokovic
The Belarusian will play the winner of the second semifinal between sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula and fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022 and was runner-up in Australia to Sabalenka in 2023.
Advertisement
All four players reached the semifinals without dropping a set — only the fifth time in the Open era — and Sabalenka and Svitolina were each on 10-match winning streaks to start the season after titles in warmup events.
Sabalenka kept both of her streaks alive. She hit 19 winners and broke Svitolina's serve twice in the first set.
Advertisement
The 12th-seeded Svitolina, from Ukraine, broke to open the second set but Sabalenka rallied immediately and won the next five games to take the semifinal away. She finished with 29 winners in all against 19 for Svitolina.
She's the third player in the Open era to reach four consecutive women's finals at the Australian Open after Evonne Goolagong and Martina Hingis.
“It’s an incredible achievement but the job’s not done yet,” Sabalenka said. “I've been watching her game, (Svitolina) was playing incredible. I felt like I had to step in and put as much pressure as I could back on her. I’m glad the level was there. I think I played great tennis.”
The only hiccup was the hindrance to start the fourth game. Hindrance was called for a distraction that prevents a player from making a shot, and can include an opponent's loud noise. Umpire Louise Azemar Engzell deemed Sabalenka made a prolonged grunt after she shanked a forehand. The hit seemed to be going long but landed inside the baseline, giving Svitolina the chance to play on.
Also Read: Novak Djokovic Survives Scare; Advances to Australian Open Semifinals Following Lorenzo Musetti's Walkover
Sabalenka asked for a video review but the point penalty was upheld.
It didn't bother her for long. Sabalenka broke serve in that game and controlled most of the remainder of the match.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 29 January 2026 at 16:06 IST