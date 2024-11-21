Published 21:06 IST, November 21st 2024
Australia Beat the United States At Davis Cup To Reach The Semifinals
The other semifinal, to be contested Friday, is the Netherlands against Germany. The Dutch got past Rafael Nadal and Spain in the quarterfinals earlier in the week, sending the 22-time Grand Slam champion into retirement.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Australia's Athanasios Kokkinakis celebrates after winning against Ben Shelton of the United States during a Davis Cup quarterfinal match at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall, in Malaga | Image: AP Photo
21:06 IST, November 21st 2024