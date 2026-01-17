Updated 17 January 2026 at 18:00 IST
Australian Open 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Grand Slam Matches Live In India?
The Australian Open 2026 returns for its 114th edition at Melbourne Park, with Alcaraz, Djokovic, Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff, and rising teens set to battle in an unpredictable, high-stakes Grand Slam.
The Australian Open returns for its 114th edition of the tournament with Melbourne Park returning as host to the first Grand Slam of the year. The intense heat and the electrifying atmosphere in Melbourne heighten the excitement among tennis fans as young stars are ready to break out, while established competitors aim to put up a dominant display.
The men's draw features top-tier superstars like defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who had defeated Alexander Zverev in the summit clash. Carlos Alcaraz is also tipped to display his dominance on the hard court.
Novak Djokovic is still on the hunt for the elusive 25th Grand Slam title win. The players' endurance in the fast conditions of Melbourne will be tricky, putting the players to the test.
In the women's draw, defending champion Madison Keys will intend to repeat her heroic performance. She is expected to receive tough competition from Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek. Teen sensations Mirr Andreeva and Victoria Mboko will be eager to deliver a breakout run, while veteran Venus Williams adds excitement with her entry as a wild card.
Australian Open 2026 Live Streaming Details
When will the Australian Open 2026 take place?
The Australian Open 2026 kicks off on Sunday, January 18, 2026.
Where will the Australian Open 2026 take place?
The Australian Open 2026 will take place at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
What time will the Australian Open 2026 start?
The Australian Open 2026 first-round matches will start at 05:30 AM IST onwards.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Australian Open 2026?
The Australian Open 2026 will not be telecast live in India. The matches will start at 05:30 AM IST onwards on Sunday.
The Australian Open 2026 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network (Channels: TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu).
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2026?
The Australian Open 2026 can be live-streamed on the SonyLiv website and app with a subscription.
