Billie Jean King Cup Finals To Begin With Added Attention Given To Victims Of Deadly Floods In Spain
In a closer collaboration with the Davis Cup, the Billie Jean King Cup Finals will get underway in Malaga this week, with a special focus on the victims of the recent devastating floods in eastern Spain.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
U.S. tennis star Billie Jean King poses with Canada's team members as they celebrate after wining the Billie Jean King Cup finals in La Cartuja stadium in Seville, southern Spain | Image: AP Photo
