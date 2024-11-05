sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Wikipedia | Elon Musk | India vs Canada | US Elections |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Tennis /
  • Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From ATP Finals In Turin, Serbian Star Says Dealing With 'Ongoing Injury'

Published 18:27 IST, November 5th 2024

Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From ATP Finals In Turin, Serbian Star Says Dealing With 'Ongoing Injury'

Novak Djokovic was expected to compete in the Final event ATP, but he has now revealed that due to an injury, he has withdrew from the tournament.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, wipes his face against Alexei Popyrin, of Australia, during a third-round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
Advertisement

17:28 IST, November 5th 2024