Novak Djokovic Out Of Australian Open 2025 After Giving 'Walk Over' To Alexander Zverev In Semis Due To Injury

Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures during his quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne | Image: AP Photo

Serbian Tennis legend Novak Djokovic had a heartbreaking exit from the Australian Open 2025 as he got retired hurt in the semi-final clash against Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open 2025. Zverev ended up winning the first set by 7-6. Djokovic has been one of the finest legends of the modern-day Tennis era and has achieved a lot of milestones in his 22-year-old long career. The latter defeated former world number Carlos Alcaraz by 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-final of the Australian Open 2025.

Djokovic lost the opener 7-6 (5) in a tiebreaker and immediately walked around the net to concede the match to Zverev. Fans booed as Djokovic walked off toward the locker room, and he responded by giving two thumbs-up.

Novak Djokovic Pulls Out Of Australian Open 2025

Djokovic, who was bidding for an 11 championship at the Australian Open and record 25th Grand Slam title overall, hurt his left leg during his quarterfinal victory against Carlos Alcaraz.

The No. 2-seeded Zverev reached his first title match at Melbourne Park and will face the winner of Friday’s second semifinal between No. 1 Jannik of Italy, the defending champion, and No. 21 Ben Shelton of the United States.

Alexander Zverev Look For Maiden Australian Open Title

Zverev is a two-time runner-up at other major tournaments. The men’s final is Sunday. In Saturday’s women’s final, No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will try to become the first woman since 1999 with three consecutive Australian Open titles when she faces Madison Keys of the United States.