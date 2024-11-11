sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |

Published 23:15 IST, November 11th 2024

Carlos Alcaraz Beaten By Casper Ruud In His Opening Match At The ATP Finals

At the ATP Finals on Monday, Carlos Alcaraz lost to Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-5, and didn't look like the player who has won two Grand Slams this year.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Casper Ruud during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

Loading...

22:35 IST, November 11th 2024