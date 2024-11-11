Published 23:15 IST, November 11th 2024
Carlos Alcaraz Beaten By Casper Ruud In His Opening Match At The ATP Finals
At the ATP Finals on Monday, Carlos Alcaraz lost to Casper Ruud 6-1, 7-5, and didn't look like the player who has won two Grand Slams this year.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Casper Ruud during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy | Image: AP Photo
