Published 21:59 IST, July 14th 2024

Carlos Alcaraz Joins Federer & Nadal In Eminent List After Beating Novak Djokovic At Wimbledon 2024

It is safe to say that the Tennis fraternity is witnessing the dawn of Carlos Alcaraz's era. The Spaniard defeated Novak Djokovic in the final of Wimbledon 24.

Reported by: Prateek Arya
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2024 final.
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2024 final. | Image: Wimbledon/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
