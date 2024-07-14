Published 21:59 IST, July 14th 2024

Carlos Alcaraz Joins Federer & Nadal In Eminent List After Beating Novak Djokovic At Wimbledon 2024

It is safe to say that the Tennis fraternity is witnessing the dawn of Carlos Alcaraz's era. The Spaniard defeated Novak Djokovic in the final of Wimbledon 24.