Carlos Alcaraz Starts Australian Open 2026 Campaign On Winning Note, Clinches Convincing First Round Victory

Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz started his campaign at the Australian Open 2026 on a good note after clinching a dominating win over Adam Walton of Australia on Sunday, January 18.

Carlos Alcaraz Marches Into Second Round At Australian Open 2026

Carlos Alcaraz marched into the second round of the tournament after sealing a 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-2 win over World No. 79 Adam Walton at the Rod Laver Arena.

The Spaniard didn't perform at his best it was enough for him to crush his Australian opponent.

In the first game, Alcaraz maintained his dominance over the Australian even though the local boy tried his best. The Spaniard clinched a 6-3 win in the first game. In the second game, Adam made a solid comeback and forced the game into the tie-break. In the second game, the 22-year-old clinched a 7-6(2) win over the Australian. In the final round, Alcaraz made a solid comeback and maintained his dominance over the Australian. The World No. 1 clinched a 6-2 win over Walton.

Carlos Alcaraz Heaps Praise On Adam Walton Following Straight-Set Win

While speaking after the end of the match, Alcaraz said that he was happy to be back on the court after ending a successful season.

He showered praise on Adam Walton, saying that the Australian played some great shots in the first round.

“I am really happy to step onto the court once again for the first time this season. It could not have been better, playing here on the Rod Laver Arena. It was a good match. I felt great and Adam pulled off some great shots, a great level in the match, so I had to stay there at this kind of level,” Alcaraz said as quoted by ATP.

The Spaniard added that it was difficult for him to find the good spot in the match.

“It was really, really difficult to find the good spots. It felt he was always in a good position. Long rallies. He was solid from the baseline and his flat ball was sometimes really difficult for me. Getting used to the conditions and the court, but it was a really solid match,” he added.