Carlos Alcaraz Takes Narrow Victory Against Jannik Sinner In Exhibition Match

World number one Carlos Alcaraz secured a narrow win over his arch-rival and world number two Jannik Sinner in an exhibition match in Incheon on Saturday. This was also their first meeting in 2026, with the Spaniard ultimately claiming the win (7-5, 7-6).



The two tennis aces battled in a heated clash. Both stars exchanged point-for-point in the opening set. However, Alcaraz held his nerves and took the first set from the Italian and Wimbledon 2025 champion, winning 7-5.



The duo battled hard in the second set, which went much the same way as the first. Carlos and Sinner fight for each point, which ended up in a tie break. The two continued to battle it out, playing long rallies that ended with Sinner hitting the ball into the net and Alcaraz securing a thrilling win.



Notably, the exhibition match result will not count towards Alcaraz and Sinner's official head-to-head record and will offer zero points. However, the match between the two stars helped them warm up ahead of the 2026 Australian Open, which starts on 18 January.