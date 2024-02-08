English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Coco Gauff advances to the Australian Open’s 2nd round in bid for consecutive Grand Slam titles

With a convincing 6-3, 6-0 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Coco Gauff advanced to the Australian Open's second round.

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park | Image: AP
Coco Gauff began her quest for back-to-back Grand Slam singles titles with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova at the Australian Open on Monday.

The 19-year-old American, who won her first major at the U.S. Open in September, wrapped up victory in exactly one hour.

“I was a little nervous the first set,” fourth-seeded Gauff said. “I think I did well returning, then I found my serve toward the end (of the set). When I was nervous at 3-3, I told myself: ‘I feel good, I look good, so just have fun’. That was able to relax me a little bit’.”

Earlier, there was a surprising defeat for Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova as she was beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

Seventh-seeded Vondrousova missed the Adelaide tune-up event with a hip injury and struggled on serve throughout, hitting seven double faults as she was well-beaten by the world No. 93-ranked player.

In other early play, 19th-seeded Elina Svitolina, advanced to the second round, beating Taylah Preston, a wild-card entry from Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka later makes her much-anticipated comeback to Grand Slam tennis after the birth of her daughter. The Japanese player takes on Caroline Garcia of France in the first round in the last match on Rod Laver Arena.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

