Coco Gauff begins her US Open title defense with an easy win after a two-match losing streak
Coco Gauff's U.S. Open title defense is off to a successful start. The 20-year-old American beat Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-0 in just 66 minutes on Monday.
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot at the net to Varvara Gracheva, of France, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
