sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nabanna March Protest | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Tennis /
  • Coco Gauff begins her US Open title defense with an easy win after a two-match losing streak

Published 11:05 IST, August 27th 2024

Coco Gauff begins her US Open title defense with an easy win after a two-match losing streak

Coco Gauff's U.S. Open title defense is off to a successful start. The 20-year-old American beat Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-0 in just 66 minutes on Monday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff, of the United States, returns a shot at the net to Varvara Gracheva, of France, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

11:05 IST, August 27th 2024