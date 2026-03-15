Updated 15 March 2026 at 11:31 IST
Daniil Medvedev Stuns No. 1 Ranked Carlos Alcaraz, Marches Into Indian Wells Final Against Jannik Sinner
Daniil Medvedev upset Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells, ending his 16‑match streak to reach the final against Jannik Sinner, while Townsend/Siniakova and Andreozzi/Guinard won doubles titles.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Daniil Medvedev handed top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz his first loss of the year and advanced to the final at Indian Wells with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory Saturday.
The 11th-seeded Medvedev, from Russia, will face second-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy. Sinner beat Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-4.
Also Read: Venus Williams’ Comeback Suffers Setback With First-Round Defeat to Diane Parry at Indian Wells
Alcaraz had won 16 straight matches this year, including titles at the Australian Open and Qatar Open. But Medvedev ended the possibility of an Alcaraz vs. Sinner final. Medvedev had dropped his last four meetings against Alcaraz, including a loss in the Indian Wells final in 2024. This was Medvedev's first victory over him since the U.S. Open semifinals in 2023.
Advertisement
Sinner made quick work of Zverev, beating him in 1 hour, 23 minutes. Sinner notched six aces against the fourth-seeded Zverev.
Zverev won his first eight points on serve. But Sinner broke Zverev in both the fifth and seventh games to secure the first set. Sinner now leads the head-to-head series against Zverev 7-4.
Advertisement
Neither Medvedev nor Sinner has dropped a set yet in this tournament. Sinner has won his last three matches against Medvedev, including in the U.S. Open quarterfinals in 2024.
In the women's doubles final, Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova beat Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic 7-6 (4), 6-4. The victory marked Townsend's first at Indian Wells and Siniakova's second. Siniakova also won in 2023 alongside longtime partner Barbora Krejcikova.
Also Read: Sumit Nagal Ousted By Britain's Felix Gill at Maha Open ATP Challenger 75 After Intense Battle
In the men's doubles final, Guido Andreozzi and Manuel Guinard topped Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot 7-6 (3), 6-3. In mixed doubles, Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli beat top-seeded Gabriela Dabrowski and Lloyd Glasspool 6-3 2-6, 10-7.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 15 March 2026 at 11:31 IST