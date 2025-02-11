Delhi Open 2025: Singles Action Heats Up As Mukund Sasikumar Stages Round 1 Comeback Win, Schoolkate & Mochizuki Also Advance

New Delhi: India’s Mukund Sasikumar produced a thrilling comeback to advance to the round-of-16 at the 2025 Delhi Open, defeating France’s Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 in his opening-round match. With the singles main draw now in full flow at the DLTA Complex, India’s second-highest-ranked singles player put in a resilient performance, showing his intent for a deep run into the tournament.

Organised by the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association under the auspices of the All India Tennis Association, the Delhi Open 2025 is an ATP Challenger 75 tournament played on hard courts with USD 100,000 prize money on offer. The winner of the singles tournament also rakes in 75 crucial ATP points.

Mukund Sasikumar Powers Through, Forges A Comeback In Delhi Open

Fresh from his part in India’s Davis Cup 2025 World Group I Playoffs victory over Togo, Mukund Sasikumar started his Delhi Open 2025 journey on the back foot, dropping the first set 4-6 against Wayenburg, who entered the main draw as a Lucky Loser from qualifying. However, he relied on a strong service game in the second, winning 6-2 after converting three of four break points.

Carrying the momentum forward, Mukund completely dominated the decider, breaking his opponent three times to seal a commanding 6-0 final set victory. He will next face Belgium’s Michael Geerts in the round-of-16.

Image: Delhi Open

Meanwhile, wild card Ramkumar Ramanathan showed glimpses of a similar fightback but ultimately fell short against Dalibor Svrcina. After dropping the opening set, Ramkumar forced a decider with a solid fightback in the second, yet couldn’t sustain his push, losing in three.

Third Seeded Schoolkate, Sixth Seed Shintaro Mochizuki Also Move Ahead In The Competition

Among the seeded players, third seed Tristan Schoolkate had a strong start against Turkey’s Ergi Kirkin, taking the first set 6-0. Kirkin, however, responded in the second, pushing Schoolkate into a tense tiebreaker, which the Australian finally edged 7(12)-6(10).

Sixth seed Shintaro Mochizuki, a 21-year-old rising sensation from Japan who can count the 2019 Wimbledon boys’ singles title among his achievements, also advanced, securing a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Denmark’s August Holmgren.