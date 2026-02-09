Dhakshineswar Suresh Leads India To 3-2 Victory Against Netherlands In Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 1



Heading into the day with the teams locked at 1-1, Dhakshineswar Suresh and Yuki Bhambri defeated David Pel and Sander Arends, 7-6(0), 3-6, 7-6(1) in the first fixture to give India a 2-1 lead, before Jesper de Jong came from behind to defeat Sumit Nagal, 5-7,6-1, 6-4 and make it 2-2.



Captain Rohit Rajpal had high praise for Sumit Nagal, underlining the Indian's leadership and effort despite not being at his best. "It's been a difficult 10 days with our number one player, suffering from an injury. This is not even 50 per cent of the Sumit Nagal, because if Sumit Nagal was firing both ways, this would have been a different story, I can say that with confidence now. But again, my compliments to him, he fought like a tiger, he came there, he led the team like a tiger, like the India number one should."



Speaking on Dhakshineswar Suresh, who featured in three victories for India in the tie, captain Rohit Rajpal said, "He is my trump card that I keep pulling out every time and it works every time."



Shedding light on his mindset, Suresh said, "Definitely, I have to put my height to use, being 6'6 and being the only Indian who's tall, I must work on my strengths and make the most of it."



“I go out every day and try to get a basket of serves. It's always about consistency. When I get into crucial moments in the match, I tell myself I have done this a million times, so it's just another ball which I'm going to hit.”