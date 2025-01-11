Exploring The Exciting Djokovic-Murray Synergy, Somdev Devvarman Analyzes The Pressure On Sumit Nagal During AO 2025

The Australian Open 2025 will be featuring one of India's rising Tennis sensations, Sumit Nagal. After having a breakout season in the previous edition of the tournament, the Haryana-based Tenis star defeated Alexander Bublik to emerge as a standout. This year, Nagal has been handed a tough draw as he would face off against no. 26 ranked star Tomas Machac. Ahead of the tournament, Somdev Devvarman speaks out on whether the Indian tennis star would have any added pressure as he sets foot in the tournament.

Sumit Nagal Under Added Pressure? Somdev Devvarman Dissects The Expectations Over India Star At AO 2025

In an exclusive roundtable interaction arranged by the Sony Sports Network, Somdev Devvarman spoke about the expectations that the Indian fans would have over Sumit Nagal as he gears up to compete against Tomas Machac. We also asked Somdev Devvarman whether Nagal would have any added pressure as he enters the Grand Slam tournament. The former tennis star believes Sumit would have some pressure, but he has handled it pretty well.

"I can speak from my experience. There hasn't been a modern-day great in a really long time. And at least when you're out there at these events, it's not something that crosses your mind. It's not something that you think about all the time. When you're in the middle of a match, yes. It is nice to have the Indian support wherever you go. But your job is your job at the end of the day. And your job is to go out there, put your best foot forward, try and win matches, give yourself opportunities, play hard every day and see what happens, improve, and learn from every situation. And I think those are the things that Sumit has been doing really well over the last, you know, 18 months or so, maybe two years. So he's come a really long way.

"In terms of added pressure, I'm sure there's a little bit, but it's nothing extraordinary. It's nothing that, you know, Sania didn't feel when she was playing or, you know, I didn't feel when I was playing, or I'm sure Leander and Mahesh felt it as well. It's just part and parcel of where we are from. You take the good with the bad. I don't think that added pressure is necessarily a bad thing, and I do think that Sumit has been handling most of it pretty well," Somdev Devvarman said.

Veteran Tennis Star Believes The Unique Djokovic-Murray Pair Would Be 'Impressive'

The excitement at the Australian Open increased after the pairing of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray started working as a unit. Andy will be on Novak's side for the first Grand Slam of 2025, and Somdev Devvarman expects the partnership will end up being something special.

"I would only imagine that it could help. I mean, we have to take into perspective, you know, everything that is happening. You have to know that Alcaraz and Sinner are only getting better and stronger every day. Novak Djokovic is getting older. He is dealing with injuries that he's not dealt with in the past. So for him to have, you know, a familiar voice in Andy Murray, somebody who he respects, they've known each other since they were 12. you know, he really understands the process of what Novak is going through maybe better than most of the people out there that could end up coaching him.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic talks with his coach Andy Murray, left, during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia | Image: AP Photo

"I think just having that little bit of comfort on his side with that experience and also understanding that Andy Murray's got a very high tennis IQ. So, Novak's trying to tap into that and give himself the best opportunity in these majors. So you would imagine that two people of such a high tennis experience, if things go well for Novak, if he's injury-free, we all know he's motivated. So it could be brewing something special," the former Indian tennis player added.