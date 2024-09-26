Published 09:58 IST, September 26th 2024

‘Going to Take 10 Years to Build a Grand Slam Champ’: Leander Paes’ Claim on Tennis’ Future in India

Tennis legend Leander Paes believes India needs at least a decade to produce another Grand Slam champion, urging former players to nurture young talent to transform the nation into a sports superpower capable of not only hosting the 2036 Olympics but also winning medals.