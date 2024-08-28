Published 11:43 IST, August 28th 2024
Heading to retirement, Danielle Collins makes a quick exit in final US Open singles appearance
Danielle Collins was in no mood to stick around for a celebration. So after being upset in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday for a disappointing ending to her final Grand Slam singles tournament, Collins took off quickly for the locker room.
Danielle Collins | Image: AP
