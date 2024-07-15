sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:45 IST, July 15th 2024

Hsieh Su-Wei and Jan Zielinski win mixed doubles title at Wimbledon

After her winning streak in the women's doubles ended in the semifinals , Hsieh teamed up with Jan Zielinski to win the mixed doubles final on Centre Court on Sunday, beating Mexican duo Santiago Gonzalez and Giuliana Olmos 6-4, 6-2.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Su-Wei Hsieh and Jan Zielinski hold their trophy's after defeating Santiago Gonzalez and Giuliana Olmos in the mixed doubles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships | Image: AP
